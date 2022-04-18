New SIU docuseries investigates campus myths

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new docuseries at Southern Illinois University Carbondale investigates campus myths.

Called “Saluki Sleuths,” the university said the new series uncovers the truth through interviews with campus experts and research from university archives.

According to a news release from SIU, the first episode told the story behind the disappearance of the Old Main Cannon from SIU’s north entrance in the 1980s.

Some upcoming episodes will include the real story of Faner Hall, the origins of Grey Dawg and the pyramid outside the football stadium.

They said the roughly 30-minute episodes are featured on the SIU Alumni Association’s social media accounts.

Executive Director of the SIU Alumni Association and founder of “Saluki Sleuths” Jeff Gleim described “Saluki Sleuths” as an innovative way to engage alumni, staff and students in a world that’s becoming more and more virtual.

Anna Twomey, producer and reporter for “Saluki Sleuths,” said the most exciting part is being able to discover who and what is involved in SIU lore.

“Getting to know people who are close and connected with these stories has been very rewarding. It’s amazing how deep their knowledge goes,” she said. “This series is all about uncovering new layers of information that is not widely known.”

The alumni association will release a new episode each month, taking a short break during the summer.

