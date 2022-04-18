New Illinois tourism campaign to feature Garden of the Gods

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new tourism campaign was unveiled in Chicago with some Hollywood star power on Monday, April 18.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with Governor JB Pritzker, kicked off the “Middle of Everything” ad campaign.

Actress Jane Lynch is directing and staring in the series of tourism commercials set to launch this spring.

Lynch is an Illinois native, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress and a New York Times best-selling author.

The new ads will spotlight Illinois as the center of culture, food, outdoor adventures, architecture, history, nightlife and other visitor attractions.

DCEO said the ads will feature iconic attractions in Chicago, Springfield, Historic Route 66 and the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

The goal of the campaign is to attract visitors to the Land of Lincoln while helping the state’s tourism industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will cost $30.3 million.

“Tourism is a key economic driver in Illinois and the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign will help us welcome even more visitors to Illinois who will help support our distinctive small businesses, inviting hotels and world class restaurants around the state,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia.

The new ads will start airing this week in eight Midwestern states and nationally on Monday, April 25.

The campaign will also appear digitally and through print media, such as billboards, bus signage and wallscapes.

For more information on the “Middle of Everything” tourism campaign or to watch Lynch’s ads, click here.

