Motorcyclist killed in crash

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.

The crash happened at 7:55 p.m. on Highway 72, just 3 miles west of Patton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Walter L. Hawkes was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Hawkes was thrown from the bike and he died at the scene.

