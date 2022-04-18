Motorcyclist killed in crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.

The crash happened at 7:55 p.m. on Highway 72, just 3 miles west of Patton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Walter L. Hawkes was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Hawkes was thrown from the bike and he died at the scene.

