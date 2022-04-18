Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘jewelry scam’

According to McCracken County sheriff's deputies, a couple claiming to be homeless is asking people for cash in exchange for jewelry. Deputies say the victims later discover the jewelry is fake and worth very little.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a couple they say is scamming people out of money.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a local jeweler brought the incident to their attention.

Deputies say a man and woman with a child told victims they are broke down, homeless and have no money. The couple offers to give the victim jewelry in exchange for cash.

They said if someone gives them money, they are giving the victim fake jewelry that is only worth a few bucks.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims told them the couple has been driving a white SUV of some type.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

