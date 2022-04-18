McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘jewelry scam’

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a couple they say is scamming people out of money.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a local jeweler brought the incident to their attention.

Deputies say a man and woman with a child told victims they are broke down, homeless and have no money. The couple offers to give the victim jewelry in exchange for cash.

They said if someone gives them money, they are giving the victim fake jewelry that is only worth a few bucks.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims told them the couple has been driving a white SUV of some type.

A local jeweler made us aware of this scam. A male/female couple, described as of middle eastern descent, with a... Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.