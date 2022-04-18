Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. man accused of stealing guns, electronics, cash from unlocked vehicles

Anthony Jones, 21, of Melber, was arrested in connection with an investigation into items stolen from unlocked vehicles.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing items from unlocked vehicles, including guns, electronics and cash.

Anthony Jones, 21, of Melber, was arrested on charges including three counts of receiving stolen property firearm, one count receiving stolen property o/$1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to McCracken County deputies, they received reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles during the daytime hours of Sunday, April 17.

On April 18, they acted on information received from different sources and followed up at a home in the Melber area where Jones lived.

While conducting a search warrant, detectives found numerous items that had been reported stolen, along with other items that were believed to be stolen.

Detectives say they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The sheriff’s office encouraged residents to keep their vehicles locked. They said thefts from unlocked vehicles continues to be an ongoing issue.

