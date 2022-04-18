Heartland Votes
Man accused of money card scheme arrested

Demarcus Rodrick Phoenix, 19 of West Memphis, Ark., was arrested on a felony theft charge in Metropolis on Friday, April 15.(Source: Massac County Detention Center)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Memphis, Arkansas man was arrested on a felony theft charge in Metropolis on Friday, April 15.

Police said 19-Year-old Demarcus R. Phoenix put $500 on a money card at a Family Dollar Store, then took off from the store without paying for the card.

Massac County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Phoenix and took him into custody.

During an interview, police said they learned Phoenix was suspected of the same card scheme earlier in the day in Ballard County.

Police said he was also wanted in Shelby County, Tennessee on a warrant.

Phoenix is being held in the Massac County Detention Center.

