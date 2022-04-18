Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a lake. (SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long. The sheriff’s office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s office arrests one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries
At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating in the National...
Heartland agencies to participate in DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois will be featured in the state's new tourism campaign,...
New Illinois tourism campaign to feature Garden of the Gods
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks