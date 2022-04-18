Heartland Votes
ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

The boy has yet to be identified, but he is believe to have been between the ages of 5 and 8
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death investigation in Washington County on April 18, 2022.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are working to identify a young boy who was found dead in a heavily wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday evening.

“We are dealing with the death of a young man who was discovered Saturday,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said on Monday. “He was in somebody’s custody and care for his daily needs. … We still haven’t gotten any information.”

Huls said that the child, who is Black, was likely between the ages of 5 and 8, had short hair, a slim build, and stood approximately 4 feet tall. He didn’t say what the child was wearing or where exactly the body was discovered.

“Any investigation it’s best to keep the cards close to your chest,” he said. “It’s best at this point to withhold that information.”

The person who found the boy’s body initially told police he was mushroom hunting when he found him around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe the child died sometime within the last week.

“Somebody out there either knows and isn’t saying something or hasn’t had the opportunity to see this in the media yet and doesn’t know,” Huls said.

When asked if the boy could be Codi Bigsby, a missing 4-year-old child from Virginia, Huls said it was unlikely.

“We don’t believe that’s going to be a match but we are looking into that,” he said.

A direct tip line at (888) 437-6432 has been set up for people to give information to investigators regarding the case. Because the ISP social media sites are not constantly monitored, using them to contact investigators is not recommended.

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
