Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo a squirrel chews acorns in Portland, Maine. There's a...
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo a squirrel chews acorns in Portland, Maine. There's a bumper crop of squirrels in parts of New England, and it's causing a world of frustration for farmers. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all.

A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging to Wheatley’s back as Wheatley flailed around, clearly caught off guard.

The entire incident was caught on camera and shared to Sheriff Nick Smith’s Facebook page.

The squirrel is still on the run and investigators have not yet decided if he will be criminally charged.

Wheatley was commended for his courage and dedication and awarded a trophy, which was shaped like a squirrel. It came with a martial arts certificate for “squirrel taekwondo.”

