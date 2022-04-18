Holiday tradition basketball tournament in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Holidays and traditions go hand in hand. One on Easter is an all-day basketball tournament in Cape Girardeau.

The tournament occurs on a handful of holidays throughout the year and has started attracting teams from other states.

“These tournaments have been going on for at least 12 years,” said Isai Campos, a four-time tournament winner. “They do it every big event like Easter, Fourth of July, and Christmas. They’ve been going on for quite some time now.”

Recent tournaments have had a steady flow of 10 to 12 teams. This time, there were 15.

“A lot of groups came in from Denver, Ohio, some people from Tennessee,” said Campos. “We’ve been getting people from around here (Cape Girardeau) too, but most of the teams came from out of state.”

The tournaments don’t have an official name. That didn’t stop any of the 15 teams from gathering at the Indian Park basketball court for some holiday fun on Easter.

