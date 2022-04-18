Heartland agencies to participate in DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(KFVS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the DEA, the bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating, including:

Missouri

Dexter Police Department

East Prairie Police Department

Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Pemiscot Co. Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Jackson Police Department

Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Kennett Police Department

Malden Police Department

Poplar Bluff Police Department

Sikeston Department of Public Safety

Illinois

Anna Police Department

Carbondale Police Department

Chester Police Department

Du Quoin Police Department

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Williamson Co. Admin. Building, north of the courthouse

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Jackson Co. Health Dept. from 8 a.m. to noon

West Frankfort Police Department

Kentucky

Trigg County Sheriff’s Office

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Paducah Police Department - Mercy Health-Paducah Medical Pavilion

You can also check online for locations closest to you.

They will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

According to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 106,000 people died in the United States as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.

