Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland agencies to participate in DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating in the National...
Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(wsaw)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the DEA, the bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating, including:

Missouri

  • Dexter Police Department
  • East Prairie Police Department
  • Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Pemiscot Co. Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Jackson Police Department
  • Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Kennett Police Department
  • Malden Police Department
  • Poplar Bluff Police Department
  • Sikeston Department of Public Safety

Illinois

  • Anna Police Department
  • Carbondale Police Department
  • Chester Police Department
  • Du Quoin Police Department
  • Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Williamson Co. Admin. Building, north of the courthouse
  • Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Jackson Co. Health Dept. from 8 a.m. to noon
  • West Frankfort Police Department

Kentucky

  • Trigg County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
  • Paducah Police Department - Mercy Health-Paducah Medical Pavilion

You can also check online for locations closest to you.

They will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

According to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 106,000 people died in the United States as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s office arrests one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries
At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois will be featured in the state's new tourism campaign,...
New Illinois tourism campaign to feature Garden of the Gods
Hunter M. Smith, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
Paducah man accused of shooting another man during fight
Demarcus Rodrick Phoenix, 19 of West Memphis, Ark., was arrested on a felony theft charge in...
Man accused of money card scheme arrested
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects