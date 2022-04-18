Heartland agencies to participate in DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
(KFVS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.
It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a news release from the DEA, the bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide.
Several law enforcement agencies in the Heartland will be participating, including:
Missouri
- Dexter Police Department
- East Prairie Police Department
- Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Pemiscot Co. Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Jackson Police Department
- Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force - Kennett Police Department
- Malden Police Department
- Poplar Bluff Police Department
- Sikeston Department of Public Safety
Illinois
- Anna Police Department
- Carbondale Police Department
- Chester Police Department
- Du Quoin Police Department
- Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Williamson Co. Admin. Building, north of the courthouse
- Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office - Jackson Co. Health Dept. from 8 a.m. to noon
- West Frankfort Police Department
Kentucky
- Trigg County Sheriff’s Office
- Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
- Paducah Police Department - Mercy Health-Paducah Medical Pavilion
You can also check online for locations closest to you.
They will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
According to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 106,000 people died in the United States as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
