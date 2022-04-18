Group plans to revitalize Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A group in Charleston is looking to revitalize the downtown area by bringing in more businesses, upkeep on the buildings and beautifying the area.

The Charleston Revitalization Movement (CHARM) was recently awarded the Community Empowerment grant through Missouri Main Street Connection.

“Basically that is a 2-year service grant where they, Main Street Missouri, will come in, implement their 4-step approach at revitalization, and just basically help us come up with a plan to redesign, revitalize, re-establish our downtown,” CHARM Board Chairman Tiffany Shankle said. “They will help us with economic development, rehab on buildings and just basically an overall revitalization of downtown.”

Shankle says this is much needed in the community there.

“It’s very much needed,” Shankle said. “The community is ready. People want to see things happen here. We have a beautiful community, we have lots of support from our locals so we’re just hoping to see things turn around and grow here in Charleston.”

There has already been lots of support for this project.

“Lots of people have expressed their interest in seeing things happen,” Shankle said. “Lots of people want to get involved. We’ve just been overall overwhelmed with the support we’re receiving from the local community.”

Some places are already thriving in Downtown Charleston already. Shankle talks about one store, Blended, that her family owns. She said they have seen a lot of foot traffic lately.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Shankle said. “When she started this store, it was just a retirement hobby for her and it has actually been anything but that. It’s been a full-time, 6 to 7 day a week job, as much as we can put into it, but it’s worth it. We as a family enjoy it, we love visiting with customers and people in the community, people that come in to visit from other areas, it’s been a real blessing for our family.”

The group has already been out in the community picking up trash, planting flowers and more.

“Used to, you could name 5 places to go to and pick up trash, now we’re scrambling to find who needs us to pick up trash,” Shankle said. “So we’re already seeing that the community is buying into it and things are improving. We’ve got a long way to go, we’re just getting started, but, I envision big things for us.”

They already have two businesses show interest in moving in the downtown area already and hope to see more in the near future.

“We’re looking at an ice cream shop, coffee shop, possibly some restaurants,” Shankle said. “We’re open to just about anything so if anybody was interested in putting in a business, I think we all could give them some advice, some tips, find them a place. We just want there to be plenty to do in Charleston.”

