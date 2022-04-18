Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Group plans to revitalize Downtown Charleston

A group is planning on revitalizing Downtown Charleston.
A group is planning on revitalizing Downtown Charleston.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A group in Charleston is looking to revitalize the downtown area by bringing in more businesses, upkeep on the buildings and beautifying the area.

The Charleston Revitalization Movement (CHARM) was recently awarded the Community Empowerment grant through Missouri Main Street Connection.

“Basically that is a 2-year service grant where they, Main Street Missouri, will come in, implement their 4-step approach at revitalization, and just basically help us come up with a plan to redesign, revitalize, re-establish our downtown,” CHARM Board Chairman Tiffany Shankle said. “They will help us with economic development, rehab on buildings and just basically an overall revitalization of downtown.”

Shankle says this is much needed in the community there.

“It’s very much needed,” Shankle said. “The community is ready. People want to see things happen here. We have a beautiful community, we have lots of support from our locals so we’re just hoping to see things turn around and grow here in Charleston.”

There has already been lots of support for this project.

“Lots of people have expressed their interest in seeing things happen,” Shankle said. “Lots of people want to get involved. We’ve just been overall overwhelmed with the support we’re receiving from the local community.”

Some places are already thriving in Downtown Charleston already. Shankle talks about one store, Blended, that her family owns. She said they have seen a lot of foot traffic lately.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Shankle said. “When she started this store, it was just a retirement hobby for her and it has actually been anything but that. It’s been a full-time, 6 to 7 day a week job, as much as we can put into it, but it’s worth it. We as a family enjoy it, we love visiting with customers and people in the community, people that come in to visit from other areas, it’s been a real blessing for our family.”

The group has already been out in the community picking up trash, planting flowers and more.

“Used to, you could name 5 places to go to and pick up trash, now we’re scrambling to find who needs us to pick up trash,” Shankle said. “So we’re already seeing that the community is buying into it and things are improving. We’ve got a long way to go, we’re just getting started, but, I envision big things for us.”

They already have two businesses show interest in moving in the downtown area already and hope to see more in the near future.

“We’re looking at an ice cream shop, coffee shop, possibly some restaurants,” Shankle said. “We’re open to just about anything so if anybody was interested in putting in a business, I think we all could give them some advice, some tips, find them a place. We just want there to be plenty to do in Charleston.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
A McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder,...
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double murder
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s Office arrest one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries

Latest News

Accused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office
Accused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office
Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th sunrise service
Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th sunrise service
Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service
Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service
Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured
Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured