Gradual Decrease In Clouds

Cooler Temps Take Over The Next Few Days..
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Overcast skies early this morning with areas of drizzle and fog. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will gradually clear through the day with high temperatures well below normal in the 50s. Breezy northwesterly winds will pick up with gusts near 30mph.

Temperatures will be back near freezing tonight causing a concern for spring vegetation outside. Cover up plants or bring them inside to prevent harm. There is a chance for patchy frost early Tuesday. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s! Mostly sunny skies starting off the day with gradual increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 50s.

A rather large warming trend will arrive during the middle of the week into the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s & 80s will be around! We are watching for the chance of rain/storms Wednesday into early Thursday.

-Lisa

