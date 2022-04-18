Food truck opens in honor of a victim of gun violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland family is using food to focus on ending gun violence in their community.

“I’m seeking justice for my daughter,” said Yameka Robinson, who owns Madi’s Kitchen.

Robinson opened a food truck called Madi’s Kitchen in honor of her daughter, Madison Robinson.

“It’s a way to keep her legacy alive, her name alive,” she said.

In August of 2019, 15-year-old Madison Robinson was killed on her front porch in Cape Girardeau during a drive-by shooting. Now, her mom and sister remember fond memories with her over food.

“We would find different recipes throughout the week and then on Saturday we would have family day, and that would involve all our recipes. We would cook each dish,” said Robinson.

“That was our thing, that was definitely our thing. We used to have the awards like who could eat the most, cause it would be so spicy, nose running from the spice, still trying to stuff our food down our throat,” said Gakhyra Robinson, Madi’s sister.

As the community gets a taste of Madi’s favorite food, seafood, customers see a banner that has photos of Madi as they step up to the truck to order.

“When they see Madi’s kitchen and see my food truck come up, of course they’re coming for the food, but there’s always a conversation surrounding the reason why we built Madi’s kitchen,” said Yameka Robinson.

While the Robinsons opened the food truck in honor of Madi, they said they hope those conversations bring awareness to gun violence, so more loved ones aren’t lost.

“Because I honestly think that we’re under some type of crisis in our community,” said Yameka Robinson.

“I wanna be able to bring peace to our community, I want to be able to stop the violence and allow kids to be kids,” said Gakhyra Robinson.

Madi’s mom said she thinks Madi is proud, as she watches her family from above.

“Because in my situation a lot of people have given up, they would have given up. But I’ve taken steps to remain strong, and thanks to the community for having my back.”

Madi’s Kitchen travels to events and parks in a lot at 20 N. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau. Check out Madi’s Kitchen’s Facebook page for more information on when and where to visit the truck for food. For bookings, email madiskitchen0824@gmail.com.

