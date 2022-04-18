First Alert: Decreasing clouds, increasing winds

(KFVS) - Drizzle and fog is possible this morning.

Wake-up temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day as northwesterly winds pick up. Gusts near 30 mph are possible.

Afternoon highs will be well below normal in the 50s.

Lisa Michaels says it will be unusually cold again overnight, which is a concern for tender vegetation.

Temps will be back near freezing with a chance for patchy frost early Tuesday.

Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s!

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase by afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A large warming trend arrives during the middle of the week into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Rain and storm chances also arrive Wednesday into early Thursday.

