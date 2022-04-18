David McClarty’s life honored in New Madrid County

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is being honored in New Madrid County after passing away on Saturday.

David McClarty is remembered from many family, friends and members of the community.

He served as the Lilbourn Fire Chief and the Emergency Management Director for the County of New Madrid.

Those who knew him say he will forever be missed.

“He helped a lot of people,” Lilbourn Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Schaffer said. “He helped a lot of people that don’t understand how much him and his wife have really helped this community. He’s been a friend to everyone here, kind-hearted, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

Schaffer said he was a very good asset for Lilbourn and New Madrid County.

“His legacy is hoping everybody could fall in his footsteps and try to help the people in the community and the county,” Schaffer said.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, from 5pm to 9pm at the First Baptist Church in Lilbourn. The funeral follows on Thursday at 11am where he will have full firefighter honors.

“They’re doing a fallen firefighters service through the Missouri Firefighters Association,” Schaffer said. “We’re going to have fire trucks here. We going to have fire members from different communities here.”

