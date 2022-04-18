‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraiser calls for participants to ‘stick it’ to KSP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) is about to get sticky and that’s a good thing.

Participants wanting to help raise money for SOKY are encouraged to purchase a sticker and put it on a designated Kentucky State Police patrol car.

The event is called ‘Cover the Cruiser.’

It begins the last week of April.

Each sticker costs $1, which will go to SOKY.

KSP patrol cars will be parked at various public locations.

In the Heartland, you can ‘stick it’ to KSP on Monday, April 25 at Kroger in Murray from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KSP raised $20,103.32 for SOKY athletes in 2021.

“The money that KSP has raised in the first two years of ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has provided valuable sports and health services for our athletes, while also affording a unique way for people to get to know KSP while they support Special Olympics athletes across the state,” said SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni.

The SOKY annual summer games begin June 3 through June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

For more information about Cover the Cruiser or SOKY, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.