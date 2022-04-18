A cold start to our Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. After morning clouds we saw a good bit of sunshine across most of the Heartland but northwesterly winds kept cooler than average air across the area. For this evening the winds will become weaker after sunset allowing for temperatures to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Because of this, most of the Heartland is under either a frost advisory or a freeze warning.

Tuesday will start off with some patchy frost and cold conditions. With mostly sunny skies we will see temperatures warm but still remain below average. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.