City of Carbondale’s annual spring cleanup begins May 6

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale’s annual Residential Spring Cleanup program begins Friday, May 6.

According to a news release from the city, residents of single-family dwellings up to and including four-unit buildings can dispose of household items and general rubbish.

To participate, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five days before your collection day and no later than 7 a.m. on your collection day. Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule:

Monday’s city refuse collection route - Friday, May 6

Tuesday’s city refuse collection route - Friday, May 13

Wednesday’s city refuse collection route - Friday, May 20

Thursday’s city refuse collection route - Friday, May 27

The following items will not be collected as part of the program:

Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; blue ray and DVD players; MP3 and iPOD players; and other such electronics

Tires, appliances or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the city’s landscape and special waste sticker programs

Contractor’s remodeling or construction debris - residents and contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers

Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides and other chemicals

The city asks that you not block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items.

Also, they said placing items and/or allowing items to remain at the curbside earlier than five days before or after 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day is a violation of city code.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.