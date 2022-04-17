Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police arrest one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries

Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been charged and another is being sought in the case of several burglaries in Perry County.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement they arrested 30-year-old Joseph Shelly, and he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond at the Perry County Jail.

He has been charged with three counts of Felony Burglary, one count of Felony Stealing, two counts of Misdemeanor Stealing, and one count of Misdemeanor Property Damage.

The statement says officers are looking for 31-year-old Justin Bishop of Bismark, Mo, who is accused of being an accomplice.

