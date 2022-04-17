Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Dry, cool start to the work week....frost/freeze possible Monday night!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A final surge of showers and even thundershowers will push through the area this evening from west to east. Modest instability could result in a little thunder and lightning but severe storms are not expected. Showers will push off to the east by just after midnight, so tomorrow morning will be dry, though mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Morning clouds should give way to more sun, but it will be relatively cool and breezy with highs about 10 degrees below average. With clear skies and decreasing winds, Monday night into Tuesday morning will be unusually cold again, and in fact there is likely to be a freeze/frost threat…especially during the late night/early morning hours.

More active weather is likely about mid-week as we undergo a pattern change. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible Wednesday and Thursday. The severe threat looks modest at this point, but will have to monitor. Behind that system, an upper ridge will give us warm and breezy conditions by the end of the week and into next weekend….though an approaching front may bring more thunder by Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
A McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder,...
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double murder
The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a...
Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’

Latest News

There could be a few rumbles of thunder with the heavier showers later this afternoon and...
First Alert: Chilly, damp Easter Sunday
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/17
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/16/22