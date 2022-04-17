First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A final surge of showers and even thundershowers will push through the area this evening from west to east. Modest instability could result in a little thunder and lightning but severe storms are not expected. Showers will push off to the east by just after midnight, so tomorrow morning will be dry, though mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Morning clouds should give way to more sun, but it will be relatively cool and breezy with highs about 10 degrees below average. With clear skies and decreasing winds, Monday night into Tuesday morning will be unusually cold again, and in fact there is likely to be a freeze/frost threat…especially during the late night/early morning hours.

More active weather is likely about mid-week as we undergo a pattern change. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible Wednesday and Thursday. The severe threat looks modest at this point, but will have to monitor. Behind that system, an upper ridge will give us warm and breezy conditions by the end of the week and into next weekend….though an approaching front may bring more thunder by Saturday evening.

