First Alert: Chilly, damp Easter Sunday

(KFVS) - A chilly, damp Easter Sunday in store for us today as a weak but soggy weather system moves through from west to east.

Brian Alworth says a few rain showers over mainly southern and western counties this morning will eventually move into Illinois and Kentucky by later today.

There could be a few rumbles of thunder with the heavier showers later this afternoon and evening, but no severe weather is expected.

Northeastern counties could have some sunshine at times today early today but overall it will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs of only about 54 to 60.

Rain will push off to the east tonight.

By Monday morning, it will be dry but mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with daybreak lows back in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The week ahead will start off dry and cool, and end up warmer but unsettled.

In the near-term, clearing skies and light winds could lead to more scattered frost by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Wednesday thru Friday period will become warmer and more humid, but with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms as a frontal boundary stalls over the region.

By the end of the week a developing upper ridge over the southeast looks to give us the warmest weather of the year thus far, with highs at or above 80.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.