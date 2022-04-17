Churches come together for Path to the Cross event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two churches came together to offer a place for people to come together and walk through a collection of crosses in Cape Girardeau.

This event is put together by congregation members at the Westminster and First Presbyterian Churches.

Each cross collected has a story and each one is special to the individual that provided it for this event.

“Each person’s cross may mean something different to them,” Branda Randolph said. “But together we in the Christian faith, and this is a very important holiday for us, it’s important to walk through and meditate and think about our faith. Think about our life, our hope and Christianity.”

Randolph said it’s nice to see people who came by and enjoyed the event.

“It’s just exciting, it can be a walk-through enjoyment,” Randolph said. “It can be for meditation. The crosses, some of them are handmade, some of them are store-bought, but they each tells a story to the person who owns them.”

Donations collected will go towards the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Program to help out those in Ukraine.

