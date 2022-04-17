Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating after responding to a call for shots fired that left one person injured.
According to Corporal Ryan Droege, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Middle Street.
They discovered a victim who had a graze wound on their arm and treated on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, or the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 243-3551.
