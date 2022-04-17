Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.(Staff)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating after responding to a call for shots fired that left one person injured.

According to Corporal Ryan Droege, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Middle Street.

They discovered a victim who had a graze wound on their arm and treated on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, or the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 243-3551.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
A McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder,...
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double murder
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a...
Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’
Delandra Stubblefield, 25, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, domestic violence...
McCracken Co. woman charged with assault in stabbing

Latest News

You can find more information on BBB.org under the Torch Award tab.
Better Business Bureau looking to award local businesses with the Torch Award
The Better Business Bureau tells us about an award opportunity for businesses and non-profits.
BBB Torch Awards
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 4/17
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 4/17
Animal cruelty in Murray, Ky.
Animal cruelty in Murray, Ky.