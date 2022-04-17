Better Business Bureau looking to award local businesses with the Torch Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Whitney Quick has information about an award opportunity for businesses and non-profits.

“We celebrate businesses who go above and beyond. So BBB torch awards, recognizes companies and charities that are committed to exceptional standards, or ethical business practices and service to their customers, employees, suppliers, and communities. We look for businesses and non-profits that others will want to emulate,” Quick said.

“Torch awards winners will show creativity in their ability to manage customer expectations, provide excellent customer service and resolve disputes. They must demonstrate the ways they inspire their workforce to adopt and communicate their ethics, further their mission. They must also embody the truth in advertising, help foster ethics within their industry and community,” she said.

“So this is a way that we can give a shoutout to businesses in our area that are going above and beyond. Torch award applications are open until May 31st. What happens whenever you win a torch award is the winners will receive a personalized personal trophy that they display in offices and we promote the winners on KFVS towards the end of the year. We do a segment with KFVS where torch award winners get to talk about their business and to show that they have gone above and beyond in their area,” she said.

“After receiving trophy recipients of the torch awards can advertise that they one a torch award. to talk to ones that you do get to brag about yourself a little bit and where you can check this out is BBB.org. And again, these applications are due by May 31. So I want to encourage you, especially if you are a business that is doing great things in your community really brag on yourself apply for this award and we hop to see you win,” said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.