Bald Knob Cross of Peace prepares for Easter Sunrise Service

Alto Pass, Il. (KFVS) - Workers at Bald Knob are preparing for its 87th Easter Sunrise service.

“It’s the number one attraction in Southern Illinois, but I’m a little prejudiced,” Mary McDonald, volunteer at Bald Knob Cross of Peace said.

McDonald has visited the Cross at Bald Knob for years.

“Let’s see, 55, 60 since I was a tiny girl,” McDonald said.

This Easter she plans to return, this time around she’s volunteering.

“It’s been really crazy the last week getting ready for the big event tomorrow and rolling up every day and seeing more and more things,” McDonald said.

Event leaders said they expect to see 500 people more than last year.

That makes for about 2000 people in attendance at Bald Knob.

“More shuttle carts, more volunteers, more porta potties, more food vendors here on site to make sure everyone who comes has an amazing experience,” Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director said.

These are the extra preparations Isbell said he’s done.

He explained once this year service is over, planning for next year’s event begins.

“We debrief and think about what we can do better for the next year. We already go ahead and book speakers almost a year in advance,” Isbell said

He says he thinks people are excited to be getting out.

That means it’ll keep volunteers like McDonald busy.

“So many people come, there will be plenty for all of us to do I’m sure,” McDonald said

Gates open at 5 am. The Easter Sunrise service starts at 6:30. The service is free. The service is at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace at 3630 Bald Knob Rd, Alto Pass, Il.

