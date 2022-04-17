Heartland Votes
Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service

Singer performing at Bald Knob Cross of Peace 86th Easter Sunrise Service.
Singer performing at Bald Knob Cross of Peace 86th Easter Sunrise Service.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Alto Pass, Il. (KFVS) - Folks in Southern Illinois kicked off their Easter morning at Bald Knob Cross of Peace to continue an Easter tradition, its 86th Easter Sunrise Service.

At this year’s Sunrise Easter Service, people were equipped with chairs, blankets, and no masks.

“We came out because COVID restrictions are loosened, and things are going so much better in the community and just to feel that sense of togetherness,” Goldie Cruse, one attendee said.

Organizers of this year’s Sunrise service said this year would be the closest to prepandemic, attracting a bigger crowd and a lot of first timers.

“It was a really long drive. It was a really long road up here, really long.”

“I heard several of the areas talk about it over the years but never had the opportunity, so this year was the opportunity to come,” Jessica Schultz, another attendee, said.

Others who made visits to Bald Knob in previous years explained they feel liberated returning for worship.

“You’re going to get together with people and face the elements and get to be a human being that way. You are going to get up early, you are going to make it meaningful, not because it’s easy but because it’s valuable and it’s the life you want to live,” Halbert Katzen, another attendee, said.

Although the pandemic is not at a complete end, with more than 14k COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week. It is not stopping folks from their Easter celebrations.

“It’s amazing to see all the people that come out and just the feeling of togetherness that strength you can grab from everything going on out here,” Cruse said.

“Thats what I experience when I come here and that’s what I think is so special about enjoying a Easter sunrise service,” Katzen said.

Bald Knob’s executive director said they are already beginning the planning for next year’s Easter Sunrise Service.

