Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon
Official charges have been filed against Jacob Graham and James Wade in connection with a...
Suspects charged in Fredericktown shooting
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/15
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/15
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales