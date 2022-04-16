Severe weather possible Friday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the Heartland through the late evening and overnight hours. A few storms could be severe, with hail being the biggest threat. There is also a small threat for damaging winds and an even lower threat for an isolated tornado (although the threat isn’t zero). The greatest threat will be across southern counties in the Heartland. Thunderstorms will push out of the Heartland around midnight and drier air will start to push into the area. Saturday is looking mainly dry with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Clouds spread back into the area on Easter Sunday, and rain chances return too. Some light rain possible through the late morning hours, with some heavier downpours expected by the afternoon and evening hours. It will also be cooler and breezy, with highs only in the 50s across most of the area.

