Saluki Con draws pop culture fans of all ages to SIU

Many people dressed up at the Saluki Con in Carbondale.
Many people dressed up at the Saluki Con in Carbondale.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than a thousand people came out to the Saluki Con at the Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Saturday.

This event had something for everyone as there was plenty to enjoy for people of all ages including games, comic vendors, Esports and more.

People we talked with say this is a nice event to be able to dress up and see what the comic con has to offer.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Emily Wagner said. “Sometimes we go as a group costume kind of thing. It’s fun to get into character and show up somewhere and be accepted and see other people dressed up too.”

“It’s kind of like stepping into someone else’s shoes for a little bit. I can kind of be the character for a little bit. Sort of like playing dress up as a kid but cooler,” Katelyn Ashby said.

This was the fourth year for the event which originally began as the Eclipse Con years ago.

