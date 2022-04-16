Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An overnight crash at the Rhodes Gas Station left one woman hospitalized and another driver arrested.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the crash was at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 546 S. Sprigg St.

Corporal Ryan Droege says a vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the Rhodes parking lot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver was arrested and formal charges are pending.

