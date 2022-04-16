Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. woman charged with assault in stabbing

Delandra Stubblefield, 25, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, domestic violence...
Delandra Stubblefield, 25, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, domestic violence and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A McCracken County woman faces charges of assault after deputies she stabbed a man inside her home Friday evening.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the Lovelaceville Road area at 7:09 p.m. Friday after receiving a call from a woman who allegedly said she stabbed a man in her home and ran outside.

Upon arriving at the residence, deputies found a 31-year-old man inside holding a towel over a stab wound on his abdomen.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Tyler Davis bandaged the man’s wound and helped him until Mercy EMS arrived on scene. Emergency medical responders took him to a local hospital.

Deputies then met the caller, 25-year-old Delandra Stubblefield, outside of the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stubblefield and the man were involved in an altercation, and she stabbed him.

Stubblefield was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault, domestic violence and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

