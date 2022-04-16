First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

It is going to be a cool Easter weekend. Today will be the ‘dry’ day, although there is a slight chance of a shower or two brushing our southern counties. Despite some sunshine, highs this afternoon will likely range from only about 60 to 65 degrees, and there will be a cool northerly breeze. This evening and tonight will bring increasing clouds and chilly northerly breezes. And then tomorrow a weak but messy weather system will move in with mainly cloudy skies and an increasing chance of light rain developing from west to east. Right now it looks like Easter sunrise conditions will be mostly cloudy and chilly but dry, but with rain chances gradually increasing through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Sunday will be well below average, ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

The upcoming work week will feature a slow warming trend. Monday and Tuesday will be cool but dry. There is yet another frost threat Monday night and Tuesday morning, with clear and quiet conditions likely. A weak front will brush the area Wednesday into Thursday with a few showers and thunderstorms. A this point the severe threat looks relatively low but not zero. And by the end of the week into next weekend it looks as though we’ll get into a much warmer pattern, with highs near 80!

