First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a brief break today, more precip is on the way for Easter Sunday….though models have been trending a bit slower with time and now bring most of the rain in from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise we’ll have increasing clouds overnight along with cool, breezy conditions. Tomorrow morning looks to be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with only a slight chance of sprinkles or light rain. Temps at daybreak should range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, but there will be a wind chill factor. Patchy rain moves in from west to east by afternoon and evening….and the clouds and rain will keep temps tomorrow about 10 – 15 degrees below average with highs of about 55-60 or so.

Things will be a bit nicer to start the work week, thought it looks as though it will be clear and cold enough for another frost threat by Monday night/Tuesday morning. By mid-week southerly breezes will begin to finally warm things up, but a weak frontal boundary stalled over the region looks to give us at least a slight chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday thru early Friday….though this timing is still uncertain. Next weekend will be breezy and much warmer as an upper ridge develops to our southeast.

