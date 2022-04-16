Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cool Easter weekend

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/16
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - It is going to be a cool Easter weekend. Last night, some severe weather clipped the southern part of the Heartland.

Brian Alworth says highs this afternoon will likely range from only about 60 to 65 degrees, and there will be a cool northerly breeze.

Other than a slight chance of a shower or two brushing our southern counties, today is considered the ‘dry’ day of the weekend.

This evening and tonight will bring increasing clouds and chilly northerly breezes.

And then tomorrow a weak but messy weather system will move in with mainly cloudy skies and an increasing chance of light rain developing from west to east.

Currently, it looks like Easter sunrise conditions will be mostly cloudy and chilly but dry, with rain chances gradually increasing through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Sunday’s highs will be well below average, ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

This coming work week features a slow warm-up trend.

It will be cool but dry Monday and Tuesday. There is yet another frost threat Monday night and Tuesday morning, with clear and quiet conditions likely.

A weak front will brush the area Wednesday into Thursday with a few showers and thunderstorms.

At this point the severe threat looks relatively low but not zero.

And by the end of the week into next weekend it looks as though we’ll get into a much warmer pattern, with highs near 80!

