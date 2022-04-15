Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double homicide

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a double homicide in 2020.

According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 14, after a four-day trial, a McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

She was sentenced by the jury to 25 years in prison.

A jury trial for the second suspect, Mykweze Cox, is set for July 2022.

In August 2020, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the College Avenue Apartments.

One person was found dead and another died from his injuries at an area hospital. The victims were later identified as 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore, both of Paducah.

Two suspects, Graham and Cox, were arrested later the same day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.