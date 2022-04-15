CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Wild turkey ‘attacks’ McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - When turkeys attack!
Jokingly, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they may file a criminal mischief charge on Tom Turkey.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a wild turkey attacked their K-9 unit on Friday afternoon.
They posted a brief video of the incident.
