CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Wild turkey ‘attacks’ McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle

The McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office said this wild turkey "attacked" their K-9 unit.
The McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office said this wild turkey "attacked" their K-9 unit.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - When turkeys attack!

Jokingly, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they may file a criminal mischief charge on Tom Turkey.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a wild turkey attacked their K-9 unit on Friday afternoon.

They posted a brief video of the incident.

This wild Turkey decided to attack our K-9 unit this afternoon. We may need to file a criminal mischief charge on Mr. Tom Turkey!

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 15, 2022

