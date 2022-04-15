CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Wild turkey ‘attacks’ McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - When turkeys attack!

Jokingly, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they may file a criminal mischief charge on Tom Turkey.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a wild turkey attacked their K-9 unit on Friday afternoon.

They posted a brief video of the incident.

This wild Turkey decided to attack our K-9 unit this afternoon. We may need to file a criminal mischief charge on Mr. Tom Turkey! Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 15, 2022

