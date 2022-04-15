Two Murray men accused of animal cruelty after cow was found shot, dead

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Murray have been arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Highway 1124 in northwestern Calloway County for a report of a cow being shot.

This occurred on Monday, April 11.

On the evening of Wednesday, April 13, bot suspects were taken into custody by deputies.

Austin Hester, 23, and Beau Hester, 21, both from Murray, were arrested and charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief and 2nd Degree Cruelty to Animals.

Both have been lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

