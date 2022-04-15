Southeast Mo. State art students give back to community with murals at hospital courtyard

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University art students are giving back to the community by teaming up with the Southeast Behavioral Hospital to paint a mural at the hospital’s courtyard.

Each student is helping to beautify this courtyard one wall at a time by adding color and joy to what was once a plain exterior.

“We’ve got 10 different sections that students have come up with designs and each student gets a section.”

Joshua Newth is the art teacher for Southeast Missouri State University.

He said his students have been working on this project for a month now.

“This is all about experiential learning, so we want these students who are primarily juniors and seniors to get a better sense of what it means to be a community artist and to work within the community,” said Newth.

Two Southeast Missouri State University art students explained what it means to them to be a part of this project.

“It’s great to do something just in our community,” said student Jenna Perry. “We haven’t got to do a lot, especially with COVID, outside of our school so it’s nice to be able to come here and work on something.”

“This is gonna be here they said for a good while, so I feel like our legacies will be remembered,” said student Evan Coleman.

Newth said he is happy his students get to make a difference on the patients at the Southeast Behavioral Hospital with a mural.

“All of them get to create this mural, they get to put this piece of public art on their resume, but they also get to understand from start to finish what it means to be a part of the community and to collaborate,” Newth said.

“So, it’s give and take and I think the students really get an opportunity to get a better sense as to what it means to be an artist in a contemporary world.”

The goal for Southeast Behavioral Hospital is to have all four of their courtyards painted with the same mural in the next two years.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.