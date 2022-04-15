Heartland Votes
Senate passes bill requiring Black history to be taught in schools

Parent, local leader weighs in on the legislation
Schools are now required to teach black history. Find out why here.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill requiring schools to add Black history into the curriculum recently passed in the Tennessee State Senate.

As a result, some parents and local leaders are expressing their gratitude.

“We need to just be able to tell the whole truth about our history no matter how ugly it may be,” Rev. Judy Cummings said.

The Black History Act will head to Gov. Bill Lee now for his signature. The bill requires school districts to incorporate Black history and culture into the curriculum for students in Grades 5-8.

As a retired pastor in Nashville, Cummings was happy to hear the news.

“Children in general benefit from knowing their history. Children want to feel like they belong, they are seen,” Cummings said. “I believe that not only just for African American children, but children of color, black indigenous people of color in general, are going to benefit greatly.”

Along with Cummings, Revida Rahman, parent and co-founder of One Wilco, is in support of this move.

“This is a great move for us to make sure Tennesseans are learning facts about people who are reflective of them,” Rahman said.

Being an advocate for students, she’s hoping things will move forward fairly.

“I am concerned about who is going to be on the committee that is going to select those books, and if it’s not reflective of the students that we are educating here in Tennessee, it could be a little biased,” Rahman said.

If the bill is signed into law, it would take effect in the 2025-26 school year.

