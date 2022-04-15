Sen. McConnell pushes for U.S. to support Ukraine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell weighed in on the situation in Ukraine.

We talked to the senator on Thursday, April 14.

He praised the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia. He also pushed for the United States to support the country as much as possible.

“I think their performance has improved and what they have not yet said that I think is really important is what is the goal. The goal is to win, to defeat the Russians in Ukraine. That’s the Ukrainian goal, it should be our goal, and I think we need to help them, stick with them, until they defeat the Russians,” he said.

The Senate minority leader was in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to talk to local leaders and FEMA about tornado recovery efforts in the area.

