Heartland Votes
Proposed state senate resolution in Missouri would aid in future congressional map process

Sen. Hough has proposed a resolution in the State Senate.
By Marina Silva
Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) has filed a resolution that would aid future legislatures while going through the redistricting process.

The proposal comes with Missouri being one of 4 states that has not finished re-drawing its congressional districts. It’s been an ongoing battle in the legislature, which is nearing adjournment.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that Missouri has had a tough time coming to an agreement on the reapportionment of our congressional districts,” said Hough.

His resolution would bar anyone running for a seat in Congress from voting in the congressional map process.

”It’s a proposed rule change for the Senate. That would create the same parameters for individuals in our chamber that would mirror the constitutional requirements of individuals that serve on the reapportionment maps for the House and the Senate at the state level,” said Hough.

Anyone who serves on the reapportionment maps committee at the state level agrees not to run for office for four years.

”I believe the intent there is to try as best we can to remove the politics from redrawing these maps after the census,” said Hough.

There are some members of the legislature running for Congressional seats now. This resolution won’t impact them.

”This would not preclude anyone from running right now. Actually, it wouldn’t preclude people from running and being in the chamber. What I want is an honest conversation on the Senate floor about the motivations around how these maps are being drawn,” said Hough.

Democratic Floor Leader John Rizzo says he is looking forward to discussing the proposed resolution.

”For 2030, it would definitely be interesting. Because you obviously, constitutionally, if you do something, while someone’s already run, it doesn’t take effect until their next election so that they know what they’re getting themselves into things like that. I don’t think it could hurt,” said Rizzo.

