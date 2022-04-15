Heartland Votes
Perry Co. investigating two burglaries, possibly more

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says it believes both suspects are male.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office says it believes both suspects are male.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent burglaries, with possibly more to follow.

The sheriff’s office says the burglary was on Highway T and Highway BB.

They said the suspects are two males, driving a gray 2014-2016 Kia Soul.

The sheriff's office says they believe the suspects are driving in a gray 2014-2016 Kia Soul (pictured above).

Sheriff Gary Schaaf says the Highway B burglary occurred yesterday morning and the Highway T one was this morning.

He also said the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has also had burglaries in this area recently, adding that they may be related.

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 15, 2022

Along with this report, Perry County has been seeing strings of burglaries occurring recently in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.

