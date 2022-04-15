Perry Co. investigating two burglaries, possibly more
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent burglaries, with possibly more to follow.
The sheriff’s office says the burglary was on Highway T and Highway BB.
They said the suspects are two males, driving a gray 2014-2016 Kia Soul.
Sheriff Gary Schaaf says the Highway B burglary occurred yesterday morning and the Highway T one was this morning.
He also said the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has also had burglaries in this area recently, adding that they may be related.
Along with this report, Perry County has been seeing strings of burglaries occurring recently in the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.
