Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Numerous burglaries reported in Perry County, Mo.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is investigating numerous burglaries in the Highway T,...
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is investigating numerous burglaries in the Highway T, Highway BB and the surrounding area. There are reports in the same area of Ste. Genevieve County.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Lockup your valuables, if you want to keep them. That’s the advice from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it’s sending out the warning because they have received numerous reports of burglaries in the Highway T, Highway BB and the surrounding area.
There are reports in the same area of Ste. Genevieve County.

The burglaries have been taking place around daylight.

Investigators are working to identify and track down the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact a detective at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon
A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
Official Charges have been filed on Jacob Graham and James Wade in reference to the “shots...
Suspects charged in Fredericktown shooting
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a...
Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’
A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a double homicide in 2020.
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double homicide
The Graves County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 15.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4/15
Sen. Mitch McConnell reacted to the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.
Sen. McConnell pushes for U.S. to support Ukraine
Sen. Mitch McConnell reacted to the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.
Sen. McConnell speaks on situation in Ukraine