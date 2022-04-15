Numerous burglaries reported in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Lockup your valuables, if you want to keep them. That’s the advice from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it’s sending out the warning because they have received numerous reports of burglaries in the Highway T, Highway BB and the surrounding area.

There are reports in the same area of Ste. Genevieve County.

The burglaries have been taking place around daylight.

Investigators are working to identify and track down the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact a detective at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.

