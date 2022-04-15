Heartland Votes
Missouri among states helped by new federal program to support rural health care providers

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - A new federal program aims to help rural health care providers in 22 states, including Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the creation of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program on Wednesday, which is supported under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The program intends to help rural hospitals financially and improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and supplies.

The program is expected to offer $43 million to help 2.2 million people across 93 rural health care organizations. The USDA will award grants to help rural hospitals and health care providers:

  • Implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs
  • Increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing
  • Build or renovate facilities
  • Purchase medical supplies.

The investments announced Wednesday will expand health care services in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

