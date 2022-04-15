Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have released their findings in an officer-involved shooting in Johnson County on October 28, 2021.

The shooting involved deputies from the Mississippi County, Missouri and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices.

According to ISP, multiple agencies from Illinois and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a suspect who stole a Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck.

The suspect reportedly stole the truck when they were arrested in Missouri by Mississippi County deputies.

During the chase, ISP said a deputy from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office fired their guns.

The chase ended on Allen Road, approximately 1 mile west of Buncombe.

The suspect was taken into custody, uninjured from the shooting.

The Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office reviewed ISP’s investigation and charged Mississippi County Sherriff’s Office Capt. Barry Morgan for his actions related to the arrest of the chase suspect.

Capt. Morgan was charged on Thursday, April 14 with official misconduct and battery.

Morgan turned himself into the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department and was released after posting a $30,000/10 percent bond.

ISP no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.