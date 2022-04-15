Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a...
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a briefing about a shooting over Labor Day weekend in 2021 that left four people injured.
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is standing by his deputy charged in connection with a stolen truck case and police chase that started in Charleston and ended in southern Illinois in October 2021.

Illinois State police announced charges of official misconduct and battery against Captain Barry Morgan on Thursday, April 14.

Sheriff Ferrell said his department did an internal investigation after the incident and found Morgan did nothing wrong.

“Captain Morgan is held in high regard within the law enforcement community and he has served and is serving Mississippi County and our profession admirably,” Ferrell said.

The Sheriff also said Morgan, who has served in law enforcement for 17 years, remains at his department in an administrative role.

Ferrell also commented on the case against Morgan, saying “in today’s society of vilifying law enforcement and scrutinizing everything we do, it is unfortunate investigators would rather charge a fellow officer than concentrate on the actual perpetrator of the crime.”

The charges against Morgan come following an Illinois State Police investigation into a shooting Mississippi County and Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in during a chase with a suspect in a stolen patrol truck in October 2021.

The suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Nelson of Buncombe, did not get hurt in the shooting. Nelson faces a total of 15 criminal charges related to the stolen truck and chase.

Sheriff Ferrell said the case against Nelson is pending.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon
A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
Official Charges have been filed on Jacob Graham and James Wade in reference to the “shots...
Suspects charged in Fredericktown shooting
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a double homicide in 2020.
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double homicide
The Graves County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 15.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4/15
Sen. Mitch McConnell reacted to the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.
Sen. McConnell pushes for U.S. to support Ukraine
Sen. Mitch McConnell reacted to the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.
Sen. McConnell speaks on situation in Ukraine