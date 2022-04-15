Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property

Memphis Zoo wallaby found safe
Memphis Zoo wallaby found safe(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo says its “wandering wallaby” was found Friday morning.

The little guy was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property after zookeepers spotted new wallaby tracks leading them to him.

He went missing Wednesday following severe storms in Memphis. The zoo says its KangaZoo exhibit began to flood due to the overflow of Lick Creek at the time of the storm and the animals were rounded up to be evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

Once they arrived, one wallaby was missing.

The little guy is now back with his marsupial family at the hospital.

The zoo says he is under observation and will be examined by a senior vet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon
A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
Official charges have been filed against Jacob Graham and James Wade in connection with a...
Suspects charged in Fredericktown shooting
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels 4/15
The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels 4/15
Southeast Missouri State University art students are adding some color to the Southeast...
Southeast Mo. State art students give back to community with murals at hospital courtyard
A recovered gun from a recent Carbondale gun crime.
Jackson Co. state’s attorney, Carbondale police focus on violent crimes
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
If you’re conducting a prescribed burn in Missouri, you’re asked to “Log Your Burn” online.
Missourians conducting prescribed burns asked to ‘Log Your Burn’