Man in custody in connection with shots fired investigation in Harrisburg

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with reported shots fired on Thursday night, April 14.

Dwayne Bruce is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Harrisburg police, the Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls around 3 p.m. on Thursday reporting gunshots in the 200 block of West Lincoln Street.

Police said dispatch had also received a 911 call from a man reporting his motorcycle had been shot by another man. The caller gave dispatch a description of the suspect, which was passed along to responding officers.

They said no injuries were reported.

According to police, they learned the suspect had gotten into a white Dodge Charger a short time after the incident.

At around 3:11 p.m., deputies found the white Dodge Charger in the 400 block of W. Walnut St., in front of a home. All occupants, including the suspect, were taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Dwayne E. Bruce.

Police say Bruce had gotten out of the car and approached a home. They said they found a 9mm handgun outside of a home in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.

The Harrisburg Police Department was assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Carrier Mills Police Department.

