Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man in custody in connection with shots fired investigation in Harrisburg

Dwayne Bruce is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of...
Dwayne Bruce is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with reported shots fired on Thursday night, April 14.

Dwayne Bruce is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Harrisburg police, the Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls around 3 p.m. on Thursday reporting gunshots in the 200 block of West Lincoln Street.

Police said dispatch had also received a 911 call from a man reporting his motorcycle had been shot by another man. The caller gave dispatch a description of the suspect, which was passed along to responding officers.

They said no injuries were reported.

According to police, they learned the suspect had gotten into a white Dodge Charger a short time after the incident.

At around 3:11 p.m., deputies found the white Dodge Charger in the 400 block of W. Walnut St., in front of a home. All occupants, including the suspect, were taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Dwayne E. Bruce.

Police say Bruce had gotten out of the car and approached a home. They said they found a 9mm handgun outside of a home in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.

The Harrisburg Police Department was assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Carrier Mills Police Department.

**Official Press Release** Harrisburg Officers responded to a shots fired call yesterday 04-14-22. No injuries were...

Posted by Harrisburg Illinois Police Department on Friday, April 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon
A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
Official charges have been filed against Jacob Graham and James Wade in connection with a...
Suspects charged in Fredericktown shooting
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

The McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office said this wild turkey "attacked" their K-9 unit.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Wild turkey ‘attacks’ McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell (left) and Capt. Barry Morgan (right) held a...
Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’
A Mississippi County Sheriff's Office captain is facing charges for his actions related to the...
Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois
According to the USGS preliminary survey, the M2.5 earthquake was recorded about 2.1 miles...
M2.5 earthquake recorded near Anniston, Mo.