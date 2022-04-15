Jackson, Mo. FFA members selected for Agribusiness Academy

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two sophomores at Jackson High School are about to dive deeper into the world of agriculture.

They’re two out of 30 sophomores across the state selected to attend the Missouri Agribusiness Academy this summer.

”I feel like it’s a big honor. Not a whole lot of people get to do this,” Ty Bollinger said.

Ty Bollinger and Josey Meier said going to the Missouri Agribusiness Academy this summer will give them new opportunities in the world of agriculture.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and seeing the new places I’ve never been to Kansas City, and it’s supposed to be a pretty big place and I just want to see the different ag businesses,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger has his eye on one company in particular.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to go if they have it up there to a John Deere place, that’s what I want to do when I grow up,” he said.

He hopes to become a service truck operator.

“Ever since I saw a guy on my family farm come down and work on a tractor in the field I thought that would be so cool to do you’re not in the same spot all the time,” he said.

He said he enjoys the mechanical side of agriculture.

“I love working with my hands,” he said.

Meier said she’s excited to make new connections at the academy this summer so she can get a better idea of what she wants to do in the future.

“In general, I really love agriculture so just anything that I can participate in just to help me get more involved and help me have more opportunities I’m willing to jump right in,” Josey Meier said.

She said she’s leaning towards Ag education.

“Not so much to be a teacher but there’s tons of different opportunities to go with that degree,” she said.

Both Meier and Bollinger want to lead their chapter in the years to come.

“I’d like to become the president of this FFA chapter I mean I know a lot of people are I mean some of my candidates that come from here I mean Josey especially does as well so we’re gonna have to you know go neck and neck and then after that I’d like to go to area and even state if I can,” Bollinger said.

As leaders, they hope to inspire the younger members to get more involved in agriculture.

The Missouri Agribusiness Academy will take place June 6-10.

